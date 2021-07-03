CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Cap Hits $703,007.61

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 302.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $703,007.61 and $5,970.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00136657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,705.40 or 0.99903551 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.