Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $56.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,508.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

