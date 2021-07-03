Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 353.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.33. 2,493,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.