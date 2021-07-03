Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 192,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,458 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,246. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

