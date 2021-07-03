Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

ACMR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.61. 295,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

