Incent Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $135,900.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00136748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00169589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.61 or 1.00145851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

