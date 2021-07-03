PolypuX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,631.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $71,548.41 and $8,631.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00136748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00169589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.61 or 1.00145851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

