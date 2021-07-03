Short Interest in UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Drops By 38.3%

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of UMCN remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 13,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. UMC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

UMC, Inc provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States.

