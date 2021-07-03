Short Interest in UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Drops By 38.3%

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of UMCN remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 13,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. UMC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
UMC Company Profile
