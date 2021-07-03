Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,300 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,338.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $$17.52 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

