Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

ATEC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. 306,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,947,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

