Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. 2,826,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.