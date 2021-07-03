Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 465 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,505.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,368.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

