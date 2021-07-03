Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 651,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

CCRN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. 374,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,561. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $594.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

