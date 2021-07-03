Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 1,128,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

