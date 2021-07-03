Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $265.04. 474,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,264. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.40.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

