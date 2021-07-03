Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.22 million and the lowest is $204.32 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $199.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $717.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.74 million to $720.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $700.52 million, with estimates ranging from $681.70 million to $713.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,307,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 266,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

