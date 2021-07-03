DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $136,000.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00008347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.83 million and approximately $136,000.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00169993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,858.64 or 1.00121858 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

