$303.40 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $303.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the lowest is $300.70 million. Trex posted sales of $220.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

TREX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. 252,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,153. Trex has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.15.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

