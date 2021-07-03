Philip Morris International’s (PM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of PM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.30. 2,763,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,580. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.61. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

