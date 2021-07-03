Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post sales of $247.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.52 million. CONMED reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE CNMD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 131,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,636. CONMED has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 356.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.