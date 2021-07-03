Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $13,262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. 611,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

