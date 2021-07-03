Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HXGBY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,816. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

