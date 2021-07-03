Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Decreases By 40.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INTV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. 738,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 1,498.56% and a negative return on equity of 46,586.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

