Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $28,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. 2,394,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

