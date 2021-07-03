Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Hits $33.95 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $106,066.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $139.21 or 0.00401836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00170747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,651.19 or 1.00024986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 243,856 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

