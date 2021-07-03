Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $42.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $36.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $175.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.31 million to $178.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $212.97 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $218.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 433,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,467. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

