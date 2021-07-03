APY.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $583,158.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and $583,158.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00170747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,651.19 or 1.00024986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,837,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

