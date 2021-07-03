Apple Inc (LON:DS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc (LON:DS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 433.40 ($5.66).

DS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

