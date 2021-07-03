SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 246,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,364. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.