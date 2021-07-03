Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Drops By 33.9%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,963,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

RNDB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

