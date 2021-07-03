Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QH traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,679. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

