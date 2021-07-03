Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $28.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $138.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $163.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 743,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,386. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.36.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

