Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,679 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $80.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

