Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $500.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.