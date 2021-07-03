$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.66. Boot Barn posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,650%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 211,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $86.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.83.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.