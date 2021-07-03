$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.66. Boot Barn posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,650%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 211,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $86.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.83.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.