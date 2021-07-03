Burst (BURST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,348.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $44.72 million and $19,348.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

