Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,098,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758,642. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 201,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $24,574,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

