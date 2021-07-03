Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report $52.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Viad reported sales of $30.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $307.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 60.1% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 140,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.04. Viad has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.