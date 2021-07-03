Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce $20.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $23.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 2,796,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,793. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

