Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.49. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

