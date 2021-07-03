Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 76,705 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Welltower were worth $50,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

