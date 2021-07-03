Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GLNCY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 543,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81.

GLNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

