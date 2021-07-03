LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0172 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $44,510.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 439% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00758452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,042,890,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,923,173 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.