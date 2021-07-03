Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in June

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,248. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRRPF shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

