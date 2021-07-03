Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in June

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,248. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRRPF shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

