461,366 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 461,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,921,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.27. 3,262,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

