Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 136,093 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 136,093 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $87,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2,151.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,164,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $214,905,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.63. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

