Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 167 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,006. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

