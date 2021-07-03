Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,242 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,879 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $824,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 311,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,953,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 82.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $593.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. The firm has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $594.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

