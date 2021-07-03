Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.03. 2,780,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

