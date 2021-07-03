$0.17 EPS Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Open Lending reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $40.70. 520,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,479. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Open Lending by 503.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 196,590 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

